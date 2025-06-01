Inside The Reds

Report: Elly De La Cruz's Sister Genelis De La Cruz Has Passed Away

Heartbreaking.

James Rapien

May 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz's sister Genelis De La Cruz passed away on Saturday according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic.

She suffered from ongoing health problems according to Gomez.

Genelis was Elly's older sister and had two children.

For more details, read the full report here.

HGomez27

