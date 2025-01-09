Report: Reds May Be Negotiating Long-Term Contract With Key Starter
The Reds had eight arbitration-eligible players coming into Thursday. Tyler Stephenson is the only player that hasn't agreed to a deal.
Not reaching an agreement with Stephenson could signal several scenarios. On the one hand, it might indicate that the two sides are preparing for the arbitration process, where a neutral third party will determine Stephenson's salary for the upcoming season. This can sometimes create tension as both parties present their cases to justify their positions.
On the other hand, the lack of an agreement could mean the Reds and Stephenson are engaged in discussions about a potential multiyear extension. Such negotiations often take longer.
For a player like Stephenson, coming off a breakout season, an extension could provide security for both him and the organization while ensuring his presence as a key contributor for the Reds' future.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast