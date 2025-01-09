Inside The Reds

Report: Reds May Be Negotiating Long-Term Contract With Key Starter

Tyler Stephenson appeared in 138 games for the Reds in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
The Reds had eight arbitration-eligible players coming into Thursday. Tyler Stephenson is the only player that hasn't agreed to a deal.

Not reaching an agreement with Stephenson could signal several scenarios. On the one hand, it might indicate that the two sides are preparing for the arbitration process, where a neutral third party will determine Stephenson's salary for the upcoming season. This can sometimes create tension as both parties present their cases to justify their positions.

On the other hand, the lack of an agreement could mean the Reds and Stephenson are engaged in discussions about a potential multiyear extension. Such negotiations often take longer.

For a player like Stephenson, coming off a breakout season, an extension could provide security for both him and the organization while ensuring his presence as a key contributor for the Reds' future.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

