Report: Rob Manfred Considering Request to Remove Pete Rose from Ineligible List
CINCINNATI -- It's been nearly 36 years since Cincinnati Reds legend, and the MLB all-time leader in hits, Pete Rose was banned from baseball for life.
Now, just one day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would pardon Rose, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a request made by Rose's family to have him removed from baseball's ineligible list according to a report by Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.
The request is a petition filed by Los Angeles lawyer Jeffery Lenkov. Lenkov filed the petition after he and Rose's oldest daughter, Fawn Rose, met with Manfred and an MLB spokesman in the commissioner's office back in mid-December.
"The Commissioner was respectful, gracious, and actively participated in productive discussions regarding removing Rose from the ineligible list," Lenkov told ESPN.
The goal of getting Rose removed from MLB's banned list, according to Lenkov, is "so that we could seek induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which had long been his desire and is now being sought posthumously by his family."
The "Pete Rose rule," established in 1991, states that a player ruled ineligible by Major League Baseball could not appear on a Hall of Fame ballot.
The MLB informally sees that the banning ends when a banned player dies according to the ESPN report.
Rose has had opportunities to be reinstated.
In 2015, Rose filed a petition for reinstatement. That petition was rejected by Manfred.
"Under the Major League Constitution, my only concern has to be the protection of the integrity of play on the field through appropriate enforcement of the Major League Rules," Manfred said at the time. "It is not a part of my authority or responsibility here to make any determination concerning Mr. Rose's eligibility as a candidate for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame."
In addition to being MLB's all-time hits leader, Rose is also MLB's all-time leader in games played, at-bats, singles and outs. Rose won three World Series, two with the Reds in 1975 and 1976 as part of the Big Red Machine, was a 17-time All-Star, three-time National League Batting Champion and the 1973 National League MVP.
Check out ESPN's entire report here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast