Simulation Projects Elly De La Cruz to Have HISTORIC Season for Cincinnati Reds

Projecting a BIG season for Elly De La Cruz

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after a double play during the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Ahead of Opening Day, ESPN ran through 25 simulated MLB seasons using the Out of the Park Baseball game, pulled out a dozen of the most surprising results from players who will have a key impact this year.

One of those players? Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly Da La Cruz.

Stat line: .288/.358/.580, 38 HRs, 45 SB, 8.2 WAR

"This is what an 8-WAR season might look like for Elly -- and it still might be underrating the stolen base total given he swiped 67 last season," ESPN.com's David Schoenfield wrote. "As big as these numbers are, they don't feel that crazy given De La Cruz's box of tools, from the speed to the power potential to the fielding metrics."

To put a possible 8.2 WAR season in comparison, De La Cruz had a 5.2 WAR in 2024 and was 22nd in Major League Baseball. Aaron Judge led MLB with a WAR of 10.8.

De La Cruz posted a .409/.519/.773 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.292 OPS in 18 games this spring. He also drew 10 walks and had just 12 strikeouts in 44 at-bats.

If the Reds' superstar can put up these numbers, the Reds could very well be a contender in the National League Central Division.

You can see ESPN's full list here.

