Simulation Projects Elly De La Cruz to Have HISTORIC Season for Cincinnati Reds
Ahead of Opening Day, ESPN ran through 25 simulated MLB seasons using the Out of the Park Baseball game, pulled out a dozen of the most surprising results from players who will have a key impact this year.
One of those players? Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly Da La Cruz.
Stat line: .288/.358/.580, 38 HRs, 45 SB, 8.2 WAR
"This is what an 8-WAR season might look like for Elly -- and it still might be underrating the stolen base total given he swiped 67 last season," ESPN.com's David Schoenfield wrote. "As big as these numbers are, they don't feel that crazy given De La Cruz's box of tools, from the speed to the power potential to the fielding metrics."
To put a possible 8.2 WAR season in comparison, De La Cruz had a 5.2 WAR in 2024 and was 22nd in Major League Baseball. Aaron Judge led MLB with a WAR of 10.8.
De La Cruz posted a .409/.519/.773 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.292 OPS in 18 games this spring. He also drew 10 walks and had just 12 strikeouts in 44 at-bats.
If the Reds' superstar can put up these numbers, the Reds could very well be a contender in the National League Central Division.
You can see ESPN's full list here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast