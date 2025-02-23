Spencer Steer Focused on Consistency, Hoping to Take Next Step in 2025
Spencer Steer isn’t satisfied with how the 2024 season ended—for himself or the Cincinnati Reds. The young slugger knows the team has more potential than they showed, and he's determined to be a key part of turning things around in 2025.
“I think our attitude is definitely disappointed in how we played last year,” Steer told FOX19's Joe Danneman. “I think we all understand that we have much more potential than what we have shown. The standard around here is set high. I think we are going to get a lot more out of every guy on this roster, one through 26.”
For Steer, that means raising his own standard as well. Despite a solid rookie season, he was frustrated by the ups and downs in his game last season.
“For me, the frustration comes from the inconsistency,” Steer admitted. “I think the best players in all sports are consistent, and that’s what I try to be every single day. When I step in the box, you know you’re going to get a good at-bat from me. And I think at times last year, I got away from that. I am looking to be more consistent this year.”
Although it was a frustrating season, Steer says he learned how to handle failure and think that will help him going forward.
“I think you learn from failure,” Steer said. “I learned a lot last year by failing more than I ever have throughout the whole season. I think everyone deals with failure differently. I learned a lot about myself and what suits me for when I am 0-for-25 and going into a day game or it’s a doubleheader and I am 0-for-7 going into my eighth at-bat of the day. I learned a lot about what works for me last year when you face that adversity.”
When asked if he thinks he could be an All-Star, Steer pointed out that putting team success first will lead to individual success as well, pointing to Elly De La Cruz as an example of the mindset he wants to bring to the field every day.
“I truly believe that if you focus on playing the game to win and that’s all you care about, I think that individual stuff will take care of itself,” Steer explained. “If I go out every day and play the game the right way and play hard, you’ll look up halfway through the year and you’ll be at the All-Star Game, or you’ll be in the MVP race at the end of the year. I think that is why Elly is so good. Every game, he is coming out and trying to win. He doesn’t care about winning the MVP, but that kind of thing just happens because of the way he plays.”
As Steer works toward a big season, he's also managing a lingering shoulder injury that he suffered sliding into a base last year. While it has required a cautious approach this offseason, he’s confident it won’t hold him back.
“It’s something I’ve been working on since the middle of last year,” Steer said. “I kind of messed it up sliding into a base, and it’s been giving me trouble ever since. We are just taking it slow and making sure once I start throwing again, I am built up to be able to play left field one day and play first base the next. I don’t have any doubt that I will be ready, but just taking it slow.”
Steer is focused on making 2025 his best season yet, with the goal of helping the Reds push for a playoff spot.
You can watch Joe Danneman's full interview with Steer below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast