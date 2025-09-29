The Cincinnati Reds Did Not Match Up Well With the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025
The Cincinnati Reds now turn their sights to the Wild Card Series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. This year, the Dodgers have been anything but kind to the Reds.
Los Angeles took 5-of-6 in the season series over Cincinnati. The lone Reds win happened at Great American Ballpark on July 30th.
That game held some oddities as Gavin Lux led off and was replaced later in the game by Connor Joe, Santiago Espinal had a two-hit day, and the Reds did all of their scoring off Shohei Ohtani and Emmet Sheehan.
The rest of the season series, the Dodgers outscored the Reds 28-10. The Reds' run totals in each of the five losses were 4,3,2,1, and 0, ironically.
The Reds have managed to limit Ohtani on the season. He has just four walks and three hits, one of which is a double. No team that has played against Ohtani at least six games has limited him so effectively.
On the flip side, both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts have performed well against Cincinnati. Freeman has an OPS of 1.009 against the Reds this year while Bets has gotten on base at a .407 clip.
What’s more is that Michael Conforto has torched the Reds. On the whole, Conforto has had a bad season, but against the Reds, he is slashing .389/.476/.667. He probably wishes he’d seen more of Cincinnati this year.
For the Reds bats, this will be a tough series. No team limited Reds hitters more than the Dodgers. For the six games they played, the Reds slashed .188/.280/.292 as a team. According to OPS+, the Reds were 36% worse against the Dodgers than against any other team.
For the Reds, there’s only one thing left to do, right?
