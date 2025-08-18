The Cincinnati Reds Offense Is Quietly Better Than You Realize
The Cincinnati Reds are currently 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot halfway through August, with a 65-60 record. Many would say that the pitching has been the only reason they are in the position they're in, but the offense has not been as bad as advertised.
It may be hard to believe, but the Reds have a league average offense, even after the horrid start to the season where they lost three consecutive 1-0 games. The Reds rank 10th in runs scored, 16th in hits,13th in RBIs, and 11th in walks. They have a team OPS of .708. In 2024, they had a team OPS of .693. The National League average is .718 in 2025; the Reds are 15th. They were 18th in 2024.
2024 saw higher home run totals and more stolen bases, but they have five every-day players with a wRC+ over 100, with Noelvi Marte leading with a 126 wRC+. 2023 only saw three qualified hitters over 100.
The pitching has been the heart and soul of the 2025 Cincinnati Reds, yes. They are sixth in hits allowed, 10th in earned runs, and 14th in home runs allowed. Adding Hunter Greene back into this rotation this late in the season is a massive boost. With Nick Lodolo throwing after dealing with blisters, the rotation gets even better.
The offense has yet to have a sustained hot streak as well. If the offense could sustain a hot streak with the additional power of Miguel Andujar, they should continue to fight for a playoff spot until the very end.
