Three Reds Players Featured in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early MLB All-Star Predictions
Spring training is just getting underway and ESPN's David Schoenfield has already released his National League All-Star predictions and it features three Reds players.
The National League starting shortstop? Elly De La Cruz.
"Yes, we're going with De La Cruz as the starter at shortstop even though Mookie Betts falls into this category, since that's where the Dodgers have said they intend to play him, Schoenfield wrote. "In general, we're going with the younger players here -- De La Cruz over Betts and Francisco Lindor, Riley over Matt Chapman and Manny Machado at third."
"De La Cruz's strikeout and whiff rates are worrisome, but he was still a five-win player in his first full season. He improved his chase rate (he was above average in that category) and his average launch angle. With further improvement in those categories, he should soar past 30 home runs this season."
Schoenfield has Matt McLain getting the backup second baseman nod. It would be his first All-Star appearance and would be huge news for a bright young player that missed the entire 2024 season.
"This is a tough call with slick fielders Nico Hoerner and Brice Turang in the mix, but McLain hit .290/.357/.507 as a rookie in 2023 before missing this past season following shoulder surgery. The Reds felt confident enough in McLain's return to trade away Jonathan India, so let's predict a nice comeback season for the second baseman."
Finally, he has Reds ace Hunter Greene making his second consecutive All-Star appearance.
Greene is coming off of his best season as a pro in which he was 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts in a career-high 150 1/3 innings.
Three Reds making the All-Star Game would be a great sign for their season.
You can see the full list of MLB All-Star predictions here.
