Inside The Reds

Three Reds Players Featured in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early MLB All-Star Predictions

This would be a great sign!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) dives across home plate on a steal attempt but is tagged out by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (35) for the final out of the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 8, 2024. The score was 0-0 after three innings.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) dives across home plate on a steal attempt but is tagged out by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (35) for the final out of the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 8, 2024. The score was 0-0 after three innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Spring training is just getting underway and ESPN's David Schoenfield has already released his National League All-Star predictions and it features three Reds players.

The National League starting shortstop? Elly De La Cruz.

"Yes, we're going with De La Cruz as the starter at shortstop even though Mookie Betts falls into this category, since that's where the Dodgers have said they intend to play him, Schoenfield wrote. "In general, we're going with the younger players here -- De La Cruz over Betts and Francisco Lindor, Riley over Matt Chapman and Manny Machado at third."

"De La Cruz's strikeout and whiff rates are worrisome, but he was still a five-win player in his first full season. He improved his chase rate (he was above average in that category) and his average launch angle. With further improvement in those categories, he should soar past 30 home runs this season."

Schoenfield has Matt McLain getting the backup second baseman nod. It would be his first All-Star appearance and would be huge news for a bright young player that missed the entire 2024 season.

"This is a tough call with slick fielders Nico Hoerner and Brice Turang in the mix, but McLain hit .290/.357/.507 as a rookie in 2023 before missing this past season following shoulder surgery. The Reds felt confident enough in McLain's return to trade away Jonathan India, so let's predict a nice comeback season for the second baseman."

Finally, he has Reds ace Hunter Greene making his second consecutive All-Star appearance.

Greene is coming off of his best season as a pro in which he was 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts in a career-high 150 1/3 innings.

Three Reds making the All-Star Game would be a great sign for their season.

You can see the full list of MLB All-Star predictions here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News