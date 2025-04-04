'They're Trying Their Ass Off' – Reds Manager Terry Francona on Offensive Woes After Third Straight Loss
The Cincinnati Reds made history of Thursday night, becoming the first team since 1960 to lose three consecutive 1-0 games. Only six teams have done it since 1901 and two teams have done it since 1917.
The offense had just two hits on Thursday and has had just nine hits in the last three games combined.
"They're trying their ass off, maybe too hard," Francona said after the Reds' 1-0 loss to the Brewers. "They're fighting. We're not going to have a situation where it's us when we win and it's they when they we lose."
The Reds aren't getting many chances to score, but when they have them, they're not converting. They are 0-14 with runners in scoring position over this three-game stretch.
Francona knows it's frustrating, but he feels this team can and will figure it out offensively.
"We will do this together," Francona continued. "We will figure it out together. Nobody is happy with what's happened the last three games, but we will figure it out together. I feel strongly about that."
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no team has ever lost four straight games by a score of 1-0.
The Reds will look to avoid being on the wrong side of history when they face the Brewers at 8:10 ET on Friday night.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast