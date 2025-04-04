Inside The Reds

'They're Trying Their Ass Off' – Reds Manager Terry Francona on Offensive Woes After Third Straight Loss

A tough stretch for the offense.

Cincinnati Reds bench coach/field coordinator Freddie Benavides (45), left, and manager Terry Francona watch a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Reds made history of Thursday night, becoming the first team since 1960 to lose three consecutive 1-0 games. Only six teams have done it since 1901 and two teams have done it since 1917.

The offense had just two hits on Thursday and has had just nine hits in the last three games combined.

"They're trying their ass off, maybe too hard," Francona said after the Reds' 1-0 loss to the Brewers. "They're fighting. We're not going to have a situation where it's us when we win and it's they when they we lose."

The Reds aren't getting many chances to score, but when they have them, they're not converting. They are 0-14 with runners in scoring position over this three-game stretch.

Francona knows it's frustrating, but he feels this team can and will figure it out offensively.

"We will do this together," Francona continued. "We will figure it out together. Nobody is happy with what's happened the last three games, but we will figure it out together. I feel strongly about that."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no team has ever lost four straight games by a score of 1-0.

The Reds will look to avoid being on the wrong side of history when they face the Brewers at 8:10 ET on Friday night.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

