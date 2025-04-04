Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make History Again: For the Wrong Reasons

The Reds haven't scored a run in three-straight games.

James Rapien

Apr 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds third base Jeimer Candelario (3) gathers his thoughts before his first at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Brewers 1-0 on Thursday night. They're 2-5 on the season and have lost three-straight games.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, they're on the wrong side of history.

The Reds are the first team since 1960 to lose three consecutive 1-0 games. Only six teams have done it since 1901 and two teams have done it since 1917.

Check out the complete list of teams that have lost three-straight 1-0 games courtesy of Jay Morrison below:

2025 Cincinnati Reds

1960 Philadelphia Phillies

1917 Pittsburgh Pirates

1909 Washington Nationals

1909 St. Louis Browns

1908 Brooklyn Superbas

