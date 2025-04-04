Cincinnati Reds Make History Again: For the Wrong Reasons
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Brewers 1-0 on Thursday night. They're 2-5 on the season and have lost three-straight games.
Unfortunately for Cincinnati, they're on the wrong side of history.
The Reds are the first team since 1960 to lose three consecutive 1-0 games. Only six teams have done it since 1901 and two teams have done it since 1917.
Check out the complete list of teams that have lost three-straight 1-0 games courtesy of Jay Morrison below:
2025 Cincinnati Reds
1960 Philadelphia Phillies
1917 Pittsburgh Pirates
1909 Washington Nationals
1909 St. Louis Browns
1908 Brooklyn Superbas
