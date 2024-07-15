Watch: Chase Burns on Getting Picked By Cincinnati Reds With No. 2 Pick in 2024 MLB Draft
CINCINNATI — The Reds selected Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday night.
The 21-year-old right hander gives the Reds another young, promising pitcher that has a chance to be a big part of their future. Burns met with the media for nearly 10 minutes to discuss the pre-draft process, his relationship with Rhett Lowder and more! Watch the session below:
