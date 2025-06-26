Watch: Reds Veteran Gavin Lux Breaks Down His Transition to Cincinnati in MLB Network Interview
The Reds traded for Gavin Lux in the offseason. On Wednesday, he appeared on MLB Network's Foul Territory and discussed what it's been like coming to a new organization, his thoughts of manager Terry Francona's new chair, Elly De La Cruz hitting a home run after throwing up on the field, and more.
On a hot day against the St. Louis Cardinals, De La Cruz drank too much water and threw up while playing the field. Later in the game, he hit a home run to extend the Reds' lead.
"The field was like 106," Lux said. "I was in the dugout getting warmed up. The game stopped on the overhead view of the camera in the cage, so I ran out and oh my gosh Elly just yacked a gallon's worth of water all over left field. He stayed in the game so he is a warrior for it...He is a gamer. Kid puked and rallied and then I think he hit a home run next at-bat."
Lux talked about how Cincinnati hitting coach Chris Valaika has helped him this season.
"Sometimes it's refreshing getting around new people, new voices, and just trying to hear what guys think."
The 27-year-old has been a great offseason addition. He's slashing .266/.355/.386 with 19 extra-base hits this season with the Reds.
You can see the the clips from Lux's interview below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast