Watch: Will Benson, Terry Francona, and Nick Lodolo React to Reds 3-2 Win Over Padres
The Cincinnati Reds moved to four games over .500 on Sunday afternoon with a come from behind 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park.
After the Padres took the lead in the seventh inning, the Reds went quietly in the eighth before they rallied in the ninth to win their sixth series out of their last seven.
Will Benson hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded and the game tied at two.
"Amazing," Benson told Jim Day afterwards. "Amazing. I am glad I got that opportunity. When I get my shot to win the game, I am going to be aggressive."
Reds manager Terry Francona said it was a complete team effort in the ninth inning on Sunday.
"There were a lot of good things that happened," Francona said. "That guy has a really good arm. We kind of bent a little bit, but we didn't break. We kept it where it was so we had a chance. So often you're thinking in the dugout, if we can just get the tying or winning run to the plate, at least we got a chance."
You can watch Francona, Benson, and Nick Lodolo's full interviews below:
