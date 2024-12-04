'We're Looking to Add Hitters' - Nick Krall Says Reds Plan to Make Big Addition to Lineup
CINCINNATI — Are the Reds going to add a big bat to their lineup in free agency?
Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall made it clear that they're hoping to add a high-end player to to their roster in free agency or via trade.
“We’ve got a little bit of flexibility right now," Krall told Mark Sheldon on Monday. “We’re looking to add hitters to our club. Most likely it’s going to be an outfielder over an infielder, but I wouldn’t rule anything out just yet."
The Reds are hoping to bolster their lineup, but they want to get a well-rounded player.
“It’s the best position player you can get—being able to play defense and offense," Krall said.
Teoscar Hernandez is one of multiple veterans the Reds could pursue in free agency.
Check out Sheldon's entire conversation with Krall here.
