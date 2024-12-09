'We Want Those Kids to Learn How to Stay Out There' - Terry Francona Wants to See Pitchers Go Deeper Into Games
Reds manager Terry Francona is excited about this Reds pitching staff.
"There are some arms," Francona said on the Hot Stove on Wednesday.
Derek Johnson told Francona that he wants to have the starting pitchers built up to 100 pitches by the end of spring training.
"He said that to me one night and I kind of did a double take," Francona said. "I said, say that again. I about gave him a standing ovation...The goal is to get them out, close to 100, and I'll tell you what, to hear the pitching coach say that, I was thrilled because a lot of times you see them try to baby them."
Francona wants the Reds pitchers to learn how to go deeper into games and pitch through adversity.
"We have all seen the game has kind of morphed into somebody goes five and they're looking to come out," Francona said. "We want those kids to learn how to stay out there. We don't want to abuse them, but we want them to try to get through that third time in the order."
Francona went on to talk about the importance of not overusing the bullpen.
"If you abuse that bullpen, they have no chance of being good, and that derails your season," Francona said.
The new Reds manager think Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo have a chance to be great pitchers.
"You look at Hunter Greene and Lodolo, these kids have a chance to be good," Francona said. They got a chance and we want to help them along."
You can listen to the the entire interview here.
