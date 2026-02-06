Reds Address Elly De La Cruz's Questionable Maneuver With Spring Training Looming

On Friday morning, a video surfaced of Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz on a dirt bike without a helmet. It was a video that had a lot of Reds fans talking with Spring Training just a week or so away.

Reds General Manager Brad Meador responded to the video.

“I talked to Elly," Meador told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "He wasn’t riding it. It was just for the video.”

This is a relief. Most contracts have language in them that prevent athletes particpating in activities like this and I am guessing De La Cruz's is no different.

Hopefully, it's true that De La Cruz was simply on the dirt bike for the video. The last thing the Reds can afford is for De La Cruz to enter the season injured, especially if it was due to riding a dirt bike in the offseason.

You can see Goldsmith's full post below:

Reds GM Brad Meador on the video of Elly De La Cruz on a dirt bike: “I talked to Elly. He wasn’t riding it. It was just for the video.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) February 6, 2026

