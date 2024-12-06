Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Announce Spring Training Reporting Dates Ahead of 2025 Season

The Reds are hoping to make a playoff run in 2025.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9), bench coach Jeff Pickler and shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) review notes during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Don't look now, but Reds pitchers and catchers report in just over three months.

The Reds announced their spring training reporting dates on Friday. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 10. Their first full squad workout is on the 17th.

Check out all of the dates below:

February 10th - Report date Reds pitchers and catchers.

February 11th – Reds pitcher and catchers physicals.

February 12th – Reds pitcher and catchers first workout.

February 15th – Report date Reds position players

February 16th – Reds position players physicals.

February 17th – Reds first full squad workout.

