Cincinnati Reds Bolster Lineup By Activating Outfielder From Injured List
The Cincinnati Reds activated Austin Hays from the injured list on Friday and placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the injured list with a right shoulder sprain.
Hays has been on the injured list since May 30 with a foot contusion after he fouled a ball off of his foot in a game against the Kansas City Royals.
The outfielder will be a big boost to the Cincinnati lineup. Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs this season.
Fraley hurt his shoulder earlier in the week when he made a diving catch in right field. With Fraley out, you can expect to see a good mixture of TJ Friedl, Will Benson, Austin Hays, and Rece Hinds in the outfield.
Fraley is slashing .224/.331/.376 with nine extra-base hits in 47 games this season for Cincinnati.
The Reds kick off a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Fright night at Great American Ball Park. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
You can see the Reds' full announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast