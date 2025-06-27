Cincinnati Reds Bolster Lineup By Activating Outfielder From Injured List

Inside The Reds

Hays has been out since May 30.

May 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays (12) high fives teammates after scoring on a wild pitch in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds activated Austin Hays from the injured list on Friday and placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the injured list with a right shoulder sprain.

Hays has been on the injured list since May 30 with a foot contusion after he fouled a ball off of his foot in a game against the Kansas City Royals.

The outfielder will be a big boost to the Cincinnati lineup. Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs this season.

Fraley hurt his shoulder earlier in the week when he made a diving catch in right field. With Fraley out, you can expect to see a good mixture of TJ Friedl, Will Benson, Austin Hays, and Rece Hinds in the outfield.

Fraley is slashing .224/.331/.376 with nine extra-base hits in 47 games this season for Cincinnati.

The Reds kick off a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Fright night at Great American Ball Park. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see the Reds' full announcement below:

