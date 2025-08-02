Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Moves, Activate Trade Deadline Acquisitions
The Cincinnati Reds made a few roster moves to clear room for their trade deadline acquisitions ahead of Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Miguel Andujar and Zack Littell were added to the active roster prior to Saturday's game in Bristol. TJ Friedl was reinstated from the restricted list. Connor Joe and Lyon Richardson were optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
Andujar was batting .298 with six home runs and a .765 OPS this season with the Athletics. The 30-year-old hit 27 home runs in his rookie season in 2018, but has hit only 22 in the seven years since. He would finish second to Shohei Ohtani in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018.
Zack Littell was 8-8 with a 3.58 ERA in 133 1/3 innings with Tampa Bay. He leads MLB in home runs allowed, but also has the best walk rate in Major League Baseball.
Lyon Richardson is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA this season, but was pitching fairly well up until July. Connor Joe is batting .186 in 70 at-bats with a .506 OPS
All three players will be active for the Speedway Classic versus the Atlanta Braves in Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.
