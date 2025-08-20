Cincinnati Reds Place Key Player on Injured List, Call up Will Banfield
The Cincinnati Reds have placed catcher Tyler Stephenson on the injured list with a left thumb fracture and called up Will Banfield from Triple-A Louisville.
Stephenson is slashing .226/.313/.393 with 24 extra-base hits this season in 72 games. He missed the first couple of months of the season due to an oblique strain that he suffered in spring training.
The Reds signed Will Banfield to a minor league deal in November of last year.
Banfield has played in 72 games this season for Triple-A Louisville and is slashing .220/.277/.304 with 15 extra-base hits. The 25-year-old was a former second-round draft pick in 2018 by the Miami Marlins.
The Reds are 67-60 and currently one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. They face off against the Angels in the series finale on Wednesday night. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast