Cincinnati Reds Release Struggling Veteran Infielder
The Cincinnati Reds have officially released Jeimer Candelario after he cleared waivers, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.
They designated the veteran for assignment last Sunday.
Candelario was hitting just .113 with two home runs with Cincinnati this season.
In April, he was placed on the injured list with a lumbar spine strain. Candelario went on a rehab assignment and played in 15 games with Triple-A Louisville where he struggled as well, slashing .211/318/.333.
In December of 2023, the Reds signed Candelario to a three-year, $45 million deal.
The Reds will be forced to pay whatever is left on that deal after releasing the veteran.
It’s a move that shows the front office is willing to eat salary if it means giving better players a chance to play more consistently.
You can see the announcement from Wittenmyer below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast