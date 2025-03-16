Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Send Left-Handed Alex Young Reliever to Minor League Camp

The Reds signed Young to a Minor League deal in the offseason.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alex Young (48) throws a session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alex Young (48) throws a session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds reassigned left-handed reliever Alex Young to Minor League Camp on Sunday morning.

In January, the Reds signed Young to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

The 31-year-old appeared in three games for Cincinnati this spring. He gave up six runs on six hits in three innings of work.

Young previously spent the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season with Cincinnati before they dealt him to the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Austin Slater. He also appeared in 14 games with the Mets last season.

In 2023, Young had one of the best seasons of his career with the Reds. He appeared in 63 games with an ERA of 3.86. He struck out 50 in 53 2/3 innings.

The Reds already have three left-handed relievers that are expected to make the opening day roster in Brent Suter, Sam Moll, and Taylor Rodgers.

The Reds face off against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Goodyear, Arizona at 4:05 ET.

You can see the full annoucement from the Reds below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Transactions