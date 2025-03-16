Cincinnati Reds Send Left-Handed Alex Young Reliever to Minor League Camp
The Cincinnati Reds reassigned left-handed reliever Alex Young to Minor League Camp on Sunday morning.
In January, the Reds signed Young to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.
The 31-year-old appeared in three games for Cincinnati this spring. He gave up six runs on six hits in three innings of work.
Young previously spent the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season with Cincinnati before they dealt him to the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Austin Slater. He also appeared in 14 games with the Mets last season.
In 2023, Young had one of the best seasons of his career with the Reds. He appeared in 63 games with an ERA of 3.86. He struck out 50 in 53 2/3 innings.
The Reds already have three left-handed relievers that are expected to make the opening day roster in Brent Suter, Sam Moll, and Taylor Rodgers.
The Reds face off against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Goodyear, Arizona at 4:05 ET.
You can see the full annoucement from the Reds below:
