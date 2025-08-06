Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Minnesota Twins Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Greg Kuffner

Sep 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Charlie Barnes (85) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field.
Sep 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Charlie Barnes (85) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have signed left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes to a minor-league deal, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Barnes was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

He pitched in just nine games for the Twins and went 0-3 with a 5.92 ERA in 38 innings.

Barnes has spent the last four seasons in the KBO. In those four seasons, Barnes has an ERA of 3.58 in 94 starts and 553 innings. However, his ERA was 5.32 this season in eight starts with Lotte.

It's likely a move that will simply give the Reds some pitching depth in the minor leagues.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

