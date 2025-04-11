Cincinnati Reds Sign Pitcher Adam Plutko to Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds have signed pitcher Adam Plutko to a minor league deal, per the team's transaction log.
The 33-year-old has appeared in 88 Major League games over five seasons between the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. Reds manager Terry Francona managed the Guardians when Plutko was in Cleveland.
He has a career 5.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts over 273 2/3 innings.
In 2024, Plutko appeared in 13 games for the Minnesota Twins Triple-A team. He had a 4.35 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched.
Plutko will be a depth piece for the Reds' farm system.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast