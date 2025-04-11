Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Pitcher Adam Plutko to Minor League Deal

The Reds announced the move this week.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Adam Plutko (35) heads to the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Adam Plutko (35) heads to the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images / Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have signed pitcher Adam Plutko to a minor league deal, per the team's transaction log.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 88 Major League games over five seasons between the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. Reds manager Terry Francona managed the Guardians when Plutko was in Cleveland.

He has a career 5.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts over 273 2/3 innings.

In 2024, Plutko appeared in 13 games for the Minnesota Twins Triple-A team. He had a 4.35 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched.

Plutko will be a depth piece for the Reds' farm system.

