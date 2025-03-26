Reds Announce Final Roster Spots, Stuart Fairchild Designated for Assignment
Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise have secured the final two spots on the Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day roster, per Olivia Ray of WLWT.
Stuart Fairchild will be designated for assignment and Spencer Steer will now start the season on the active roster.
This is a bit of a surprising move, as most people assumed Fairchild was a lock to open the season on the roster. However, he went just 5-45 with two extra-base hits this spring in 21 games.
In three seasons with Cincinnati, Fairchild slashed .232/.316/.403 over 229 games for the Reds. However, he was known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching. His career OPS was .755 against left-handed pitching compared to just .644 against right-handed pitching.
Dunn and Hurtubise both had a big spring training that earned them both a spot on the roster. Dunn slashed .340/.404/.575 with six extra-base hits in 24 games. He can play all three outfield spots has always hit left-handed pitching well in the minor leagues.
“I think Blake Dunn has done a good job for a young kid of playing the game, seeing the field,” Francona told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer after the game. “I know he lost the one in the sun. That’s going to happen out here (in Arizona). But he moved around (well) the other day, and he got a bunt down, did some real good things.
Hurtubise slashed .290/.449/.474 with five extra-base hits in 23 games this spring. Hurtubise does not play center field, but can play both corner outfield spots.
Both Hurtubise and Dunn will see some playing time in the outfield while Austin Hays starts the season on on the injured list.
