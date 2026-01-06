Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Jeff Brantley Honored With Prestigious Award

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley was named the NSMA Ohio Sportscaster of the Year on Monday.

The NMSA (National Sports Media Association) recognizes top sports media professionals annually in each state for their outstanding work in sports broadcasting and writing.

Previous winners of the award include Joe Danneman, Paul Keels, Chris Welsh, Dan Hoard, Marty Brennaman, Tom Hamilton, George Vogel, among others.

Brantley joined the Reds radio broadcast team in 2006 and has been in the booth ever since. Over the last few years, "The Cowboy" has filled in on television broadcasts on the road with John Sadak.

As a player, Brantley played for five teams across 14 MLB seasons. He spent six years with the San Francisco Giants, four years with the Reds, two years with the Philadelphia Phillies, and a year each with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers

Brantley had an ERA of 3.39 over his 14-year career to go along with 172 saves.

You can see FanDuel's full announcement below:

Way to go, Cowboy! 🙌



Congratulations to @RedsCowboy on being named the NSMA Ohio Sportscaster of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/764Fbe1ocu — FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati (@FanDuelSN_CIN) January 5, 2026

