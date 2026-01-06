Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Jeff Brantley Honored With Prestigious Award
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley was named the NSMA Ohio Sportscaster of the Year on Monday.
The NMSA (National Sports Media Association) recognizes top sports media professionals annually in each state for their outstanding work in sports broadcasting and writing.
Previous winners of the award include Joe Danneman, Paul Keels, Chris Welsh, Dan Hoard, Marty Brennaman, Tom Hamilton, George Vogel, among others.
Brantley joined the Reds radio broadcast team in 2006 and has been in the booth ever since. Over the last few years, "The Cowboy" has filled in on television broadcasts on the road with John Sadak.
As a player, Brantley played for five teams across 14 MLB seasons. He spent six years with the San Francisco Giants, four years with the Reds, two years with the Philadelphia Phillies, and a year each with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers
Brantley had an ERA of 3.39 over his 14-year career to go along with 172 saves.
You can see FanDuel's full announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4