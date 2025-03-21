Reds Send Relief Pitcher Joe La Sorsa to Minor League Camp
The Reds reassigned left-handed reliever Joe La Sorsa to minor league camp on Friday morning. There are now just 36 players remaining in major league camp.
Coming into camp, La Sorsa was a long shot to make the roster, but he made the Reds make a tough decision when he tossed six scoreless outings this spring. He gave up just four hits, walked a batter, and struck out four.
Cincinnati agreed to a minor league deal with La Sorsa back in January that included an invite to major league spring training.
The left-hander has thrown 50 1/3 innings in the Major Leagues over the last two seasons with a 4.47 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays.
The Reds already have Brent Suter, Sam Moll, and and Taylor Rogers on the roster, so it probably didn't make sense to carry four left-handed relievers on the roster.
If La Sorsa continues to pitch like he did in spring training in the minor leagues, we can expect to see him with the Reds at some point this season.
You can see the Reds' full announcement below.
