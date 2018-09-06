Missouri College to No Longer Wear Nike Uniforms After Kaepernick Campaign

The College of the Ozarks said it will remove all uniforms purchased from Nike that contain the brand’s logo.

By Associated Press
September 06, 2018

A small Christian college in Missouri announced that its students will no longer wear Nike athletic uniforms.

The College of the Ozarks, a school in Point Lookout, Missouri, that competes at the NAIA level, said it will remove all uniforms purchased from Nike that contain the brand’s logo.

It started in September 2017, when the school announced that it would walk away if the opposing team did not respect the national anthem and American flag. A month later, it began requiring freshman to take a course on patriotism.

"In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America," said College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis in a press release. 

"If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform."

