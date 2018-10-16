The Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel in Bernalillo, N.M., officially began accepting sports bets on Tuesday.

According to Legal Sports Report, sports betting at the venue is currently limited to on-site wagering. Online gambling and sports betting are still illegal elsewhere in the state.

New Mexico became the sixth state to allow sports betting, joining Delaware, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada and Oregon. In May, the Supreme Court agreed in a 6-3 decision to end the federal ban on sports betting.

According to KOB 4, people can now bet on NFL, MLB and NBA games, along with college sports, at the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel. The operating is being overseen by Pueblo of Santa Ana, a small Native American tribe of roughly 500, according to Legal Sports Report.

Betting on University of New Mexico and New Mexico State games, however, is not yet allowed.