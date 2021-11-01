NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologized via Twitter on Sunday after he used the R-word during a post-race interview with NBC Sports. The veteran driver used a derogatory word meant to describe people with intellectual disabilities while venting about a passing maneuver from Brad Keselowski after a Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway.

"It's frickin' r-------, man, so stupid," Busch said. "I don't understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him right now, is what I should do, but that doesn't do me any good either."

Busch later posted a brief apology on Twitter, saying he never should have used the term.

Busch was eliminated from postseason contention with Sunday's result. On Sunday evening, a NASCAR spokesperson said the organization was reviewing Busch's comments, and he could be subject to a fine and mandated sensitivity training, according to Alex Andrejev of The Charlotte Observer.

