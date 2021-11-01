Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Busch Apologizes for Using R-Word During Post-Race Interview

Author:

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologized via Twitter on Sunday after he used the R-word during a post-race interview with NBC Sports. The veteran driver used a derogatory word meant to describe people with intellectual disabilities while venting about a passing maneuver from Brad Keselowski after a Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway.

"It's frickin' r-------, man, so stupid," Busch said. "I don't understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him right now, is what I should do, but that doesn't do me any good either."

Busch later posted a brief apology on Twitter, saying he never should have used the term.

SI Recommends

Busch was eliminated from postseason contention with Sunday's result. On Sunday evening, a NASCAR spokesperson said the organization was reviewing Busch's comments, and he could be subject to a fine and mandated sensitivity training, according to Alex Andrejev of The Charlotte Observer.

More Racing Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

kyle busch
NASCAR

Kyle Busch Apologizes for Using R-Word in Post-Race Interview

Busch used the derogatory word meant to describe people with intellectual disabilities following the Cup race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

Cooper Rush attempting a pass while playing for the Cowboys.
NFL

Cooper Rush Leads Cowboys to Win in First Career Start

Before Sunday night, Cooper Rush had only played in two games in his entire NFL career.

1-1-cincy-forde
College Football

The College Football Playoff Race Is Heating Up

Ahead of the playoff selection committee releasing its first rankings on Tuesday, the Dash answers key questions about top contenders.

zack greinke
MLB

Zack Greinke Lines Pinch-Hit Single in Perhaps Final Game Without DH

With the universal DH expected to be implemented in 2022, Game 5 of the World Series marks possibly the final game with pitchers hitting. Zack Greinke rose to the occasion.

Boston Scott
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Waiver Wire Early Pickups

There are four teams on Bye in Week 9 and injuries continue to impact NFL depth charts, time to get a jump on your fantasy football waiver wire research.

Alex Bregman hits RBI double for Astros.
MLB

Braves Organist Attempt to Troll Bregman Goes Wrong

Atlanta's organist played "Free Fallin" before the struggling Alex Bregman went to bat but it didn't work out the way they hoped.

adam duvall
MLB

Adam Duvall Crushes First-Inning Grand Slam in Game 5

With the Braves on the verge of a title, center fielder Adam Duvall came through with a huge first-inning blast.

week-8-takeaways-steelers-browns-mike-white-lions-blowouts
Play
NFL

Week 8 Takeaways: Tight Divisions, Blowouts, the Mike White Show

Plus, Justin Fields's magic, Jimmy Garoppolo's homecoming, revenge against former teams, an unfortunately named kicker and much more.