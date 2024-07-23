Inside The Celtics

Brad Stevens Shares His Perspective on Celtics Extending Sam Hauser

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) reacts after a three-point shot in the first quarter during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
On Sunday, news broke that the Celtics and Sam Hauser agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension. The deal lasts through the 2028-29 season and does not contain an option for the final year of the contract.

The pact to keep the six-foot-eight sharpshooter in Boston beyond the upcoming campaign means the reigning NBA champions have eight rotation players from their title team signed beyond the 2024-25 season.

In addressing Hauser's extension, Brad Stevens stated, "You can count on Sam. He comes to work every single day with the right mindset and attitude."

The team's president of basketball operations continued, "His shooting gets most of the attention – but his feel for the game, defensive versatility, and his consistency as a teammate have allowed him to impact our team in the biggest of moments. We are excited Sam has decided to extend his contract with the Celtics."

The 26-year-old forward converted on 42.4 percent of the threes he launched last season, which ranks fourth among players with at least 400 attempts, per NBA.com.

His evolution into an effective two-way wing who paired his marksmanship with the ability to consistently get the better of opponents trying to challenge his on-ball defense helped Boston capture Banner 18.

In his third NBA season, Hauser averaged 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22 minutes of floor time. He also registered a player efficiency rating of 13 and 4.9 win shares.

