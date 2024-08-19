NBA Legend in Awe of Jaylen Brown's Latest Workout
Every season of his career, Jaylen Brown has returned better than when the previous campaign ended.
That helped him become an All-NBA Second Team selection and sign what at the time was the most lucrative contract in league history, a supermax extension topped this summer by Jayson Tatum's deal that's worth an estimated $314 million over five years.
But the Marietta, Georgia native didn't rest on his laurels. His career evolution fueled his growth as a playmaker and a defender last season, the best of his eight in the Association.
That paid off with his first NBA championship and the Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP awards.
At Summer League, about a month after lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Brown told this author he had already turned the page to Banner 19.
"You get more motivation to follow it," said Brown. "So, for me, it's back to ground one. So, my mindset is, championship, it's over now, and now we've got to get back to work."
He also has the fuel from his Olympic snub, which he said has him "Super fired up. I've got all the motivation in the world," he stated in Las Vegas, adding, "I love that, honestly."
As the three-time All-Star attempts to top the best season of his career once again, his latest workout is turning heads.
Count Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Kevin Garnett among those impressed.
