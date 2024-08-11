Team USA's Expected Coaching Change May Be Good News for Celtics
The United States men's basketball team captured their fifth straight gold medal on Saturday, earning a 98-87 victory vs. France that enhanced the legacy of several members of basketball's pantheon.
Stephen Curry generated 12 points in the matchup's final 2:47 to propel Team USA to the top of the podium in his first and likely last Olympic appearance.
Tournament MVP LeBron James registered a pair of triple-doubles in Paris before stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, a game-high ten assists, six rebounds, two steals, and a block against the host country. Kevin Durant is now the leading scorer in U.S. basketball history and the first player to win four gold medals in men's Olympic basketball.
But while Jayson Tatum joined rarified air while capturing his second gold medal, the three-time All-NBA First Team selection endured multiple benchings vs. Serbia and a surprisingly small workload overall.
Tatum acknowledged afterward that his experience was "challenging and humbling."
However, just as Jaylen Brown made it clear his Olympic snub is motivation moving forward, this could prove something Tatum's forever grateful for if it helps fuel his ascent as he builds his legacy.
Perhaps a change in coaches could also help the five-time All-Star add to his Olympic resume. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Steve Kerr is likely to retire as bench boss for the United States men's basketball team.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is believed to be the internal favorite to take the reigns for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
While Kerr explained that Tatum's limited role was "a math problem more than anything," perhaps Spoelstra, or whoever's at the helm, will solve the equation with a different formula.
Should Tatum opt for a third stint with Team USA, it could move him one gold medal away from Durant's new record. He'll also be a few months removed from turning 30. That affords him an opportunity to raise the bar and add to an Olympic legacy that already includes being the team's second-leading scorer behind Durant at the Tokyo Olympics.
Grant Hill, the managing director of the USA Basketball Men's National Team, also said recently that the door is open for Jaylen Brown to be a member of that roster.
So, as the U.S. deals with potentially having to fill the void left by the departures of Durant, Curry, and James, the Celtics star wings could go from frustrating Olympic experiences this summer to playing a significant role as Team USA goes for its sixth straight finish atop the podium.
