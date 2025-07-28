A Comprehensive Guide to All 30 Teams' Future NBA Draft Picks
A comprehensive guide to all 30 NBA teams and their future draft assets.
In this story:
- Miami Heat
- Chicago Bulls
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Boston Celtics
- Toronto Raptors
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- New York Knicks
- Indiana Pacers
- Orlando Magic
- Detroit Pistons
- Phoenix Suns
- Golden State Warriors
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Utah Jazz
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- San Antonio Spurs
- Sacramento Kings
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Houston Rockets
Year after year, the NBA landscape is drastically changed via blockbuster trades and offseason acquisitions.
In order to make moves in today's NBA, teams need first-round picks, the NBA trade market's currency for pushing mega-deals through.
Here's a guide to all 30 NBA teams future NBA Draft picks:
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
Published |Modified