NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to All 30 Teams' Future NBA Draft Picks

A comprehensive guide to all 30 NBA teams and their future draft assets.

Draft Digest Staff

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Year after year, the NBA landscape is drastically changed via blockbuster trades and offseason acquisitions. 

In order to make moves in today's NBA, teams need first-round picks, the NBA trade market's currency for pushing mega-deals through.

Here's a guide to all 30 NBA teams future NBA Draft picks:

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published |Modified
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Newsfeed