Atlanta
Hawks Hawks 6-22
120
December 17, 2019 - Final
New York
Knicks Knicks 7-21
143
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Hawks 27 26 31 36 120
Knicks 41 36 32 34 143
Points
Young ATL
42
Assists
Payton NY
9
Rebounds
Robinson NY
13

Barrett scores 27 as Knicks send Hawks to 5th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) In a battle between struggling teams, the New York Knicks had arguably their best game of the season and the Atlanta Hawks hit a new low.

Rookie RJ Barrett scored a career-high 27 points, and the Knicks ran away from Trae Young and the Hawks for a 143-120 win on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 22 points along with 13 rebounds, and Marcus Morris also scored 22 for the Knicks, who have won three of four after a 10-game losing streak.

New York improved to 3-3 under interim coach Mike Miller, who took over after David Fizdale was fired eight games into the skid and has the team believing it can turn its season around.

''We're trending in the right direction,'' Morris said. ''I'm not going to go out and say we're going to make the playoffs, but ... that's what we're fighting towards. That's the goal. We're definitely trying hard. Hopefully, we do make it. If we continue to play like this and pull together, we have a great shot to do it.''

Robinson said the coaching change was a catalyst for the team.

''We were pretty much tired of the way the season was going,'' he said. ''We just decided we needed to make some changes. We did that energy-wise and we came out and we compete our (butts) off.''

Young scored 42 points for the Hawks, who lost their fifth straight. De'Andre Hunter added 19 points.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce delayed his postgame meeting with reporters to talk to his team.

''As expected, a very frustrated room,'' Pierce said. ''It's tough when you come off of an effort you have on Sunday against the Lakers and you come here. We couldn't hit first, we played on our heels, we let a lot of things impact our effort. That's the biggest thing I keep talking about. Competitive spirit, trying to find that effort. We don't have it right now.''

New York went ahead by 31 points on Barrett's three-point play early in the third quarter and never looked back.

Young did his best to keep Atlanta in the game with 22 points in the first half, but New York held the Hawks to 42% shooting in building a 77-53 lead at the break.

The Knicks went on a 26-5 run starting in the first quarter and continuing into the second.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Pierce said he believes Young and John Collins are the best pick-and-roll duo in the league. ... Collins (suspension) missed his 23rd straight game and is eligible to return on Dec. 23.

Knicks: Reggie Bullock (cervical surgery) has been cleared for full participation in practice, beginning Wednesday. ... Wayne Ellington (left Achilles) and Allonzo Trier (concussion) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Utah on Thursday night.

Knicks: Visit Miami on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
@
  • Atlanta is 2-15 since November 14, tied with Cleveland for the worst record in the NBA over that time. Of the team's 15 losses over that time, 10 have been by double figures and five have been by 20+ points.
  • The Knicks have a -9.9 average scoring margin this season, the worst mark through 27 games in a season in franchise history. New York has an NBA-high eight losses this season by at least 20 points.
  • Trae Young has scored 24.7 percent of Atlanta's points this season, the third-highest percentage of a team's points by any player behind James Harden (32.5%) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25.2%). Young also has 34.8 percent of the Hawks' assists this season; only LeBron James (40.7%) has a higher rate of his own team's assists.
  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 3.4 assists per game this season. That is the second-lowest mark by a team leader this season, as Darius Garland leads Cleveland with 3.0 assists per game (among qualifiers).
  • 58.5 percent of Mitchell Robinson's attempts from the field have been dunk attempts this season, the highest percentage in the NBA. Damian Jones ranks second in this measure, as 54.9 percent of his shots have been dunk attempts (min. 100 FGA).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message