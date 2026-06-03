Examining the paths the Hawks can take this offseason: Run it back, make minor changes, or go all-in

The NBA Finals is getting underway tonight, but for the other 28 teams in the NBA, they are hard at work to figure out how they can eventually get to (or get back to, in some cases) the stage that the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs are at. The Atlanta Hawks may seem like they are far away from that kind of position, but with the right moves and internal development, there is a window for this franchise to become a real threat in the Eastern Conference.

But how can the Hawks get there? That is going to be the job that Onsi Saleh and the rest of the Hawks front office are working towards this offseason and in the future.

Let's examine the three most likely paths for the Hawks this offseason.

1. Run it back

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most likely outcome for the Hawks this offseason is to run it back with the roster that surged to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference and faced the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

Atlanta underwent a few different versions of a roster in 2025-2026. They started with Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and Vit Krejci, but those players were all gone by February. CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, Jonathan Kuminga, Gabe Vincent, Buddy Hield, and Jock Landale all came in and helped fuel the Hawks 20-6 finish after the All-Star break, where the Hawks ranked among the best teams in the league in net rating and point differential.

The Hawks are going to have to make decisions on McCollum (unrestricted free agent), Kuminga ($24.3 million team option), Vincent (unrestricted free agent), Landale (unrestricted free agent), and Hield (partially guaranteed contract, decision made by June 25th) this offseason.

If the Hawks run it back, I think it would look something like this:

McCollum back on a one or two year deal (two years $40 million?)

Either pick up Kuminga's option and wait to extend him next offseason or decline the option and bring him back at a lower number for more years

Bring back Landale on a 2-year, $10 million deal with a team option in the second

Waive Hield by June 25th, bring back on a vet minimum (he was a great locker room guy and well respected)

Let Vincent walk

Move Kispert and/or Zaccharie Risacher. Both players make nearly $30 million combined and it makes no sense to have them both on the roster at those numbers.

Use the No. 8 and No. 23 picks in the draft

Bring in a player with the non-tax payer mid-level exception (a little over $15 million). Could be either a guard or center depending on the draft

The Hawks roster would then look like this:

This would be essentially the same roster that did so well at the end of the season forthe Hawks while adding two draft picks and a good player on the midlevel exception. They could see how real this team was and bank on internal developement from their core four of Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, and Okongwu, plus meaningful contributions from the rookies and hope for a better result.

Minor Changes

Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks injured guard Kyrie Irving walks across the court during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Let's talk about how the Hawks could be opportunistic this offseason.

This is the middle ground between running it back and going all in on a big-star player trade. Last summer, the Hawks took advantage of the Celtics' roster/financial crunch and got Kristaps Porzingis for Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick. The trade ultimately did not work, but the process was sound, and it gave the Hawks a high-ceiling player at a minimum cost while shedding the Mann contract.

You can bet that the Hawks front office is going to be doing something similar this offseason and if the right deal comes about, they are going to be ready to bounce.

The two biggest roster holes that Atlanta has are at point guard and center. Atlanta needs to find a way to figure out how to complement Okongwu while also figuring out a solution at guard, whether it is short term or long term.

If the Hawks want to either upgrade McCollum's spot this offseason or add a center via trade, here are some targets:

Kyrie Irving Rudy Gobert Jarrett Allen Tre Jones Jalen Smith Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe Aaron Wiggins Isaiah Joe Steven Adams Kawhi Leonard Malik Monk

If the Hawks wanted to be opportunistic and search for a workable trade for either Irving, Leonard, Claxton, or Gobert, that could be a good move that might not cost them all of their assets. Any of the other players would be minor upgrades to their bench, which was a sore spot for the Hawks down the stretch of the season.

If the Hawks added any of these four players, they would have to move on from either McCollum or Kuminga.

Any of Jones, Smith, Sharpe, Wiggins, Joe, Adams, or Monk would be upgrades to the bench at a smaller cost. Any of these players would allow them to bring back both McCollum and Kuminga if they choose to do so.

Going all-in

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Let me be clear, I think this is the least likely path for the Hawks this summer, but it should be discussed because in the NBA, you can truly never say never.

So if the Hawks felt that they were ready to go out and make a big move for a superstar quality player (or something close to it), who could they target?

Jaylen Brown Donovan Mitchell Giannis Antetokounmpo Jamal Murray Kevin Durant

You could throw Kawhi Leonard into this conversation as well, but his trade value seems to be up in the air given the injury history and other questions surrounding him this offseason.

Brown has already been connected to the Hawks multiple times this offseason, and it makes sense. He is an Atlanta native and a very good two-way player who would elevate the Hawks. However, his contract is prohibitive and expensive, not to mention the trade cost. I think of the players mentioned here, he is the most likely to have the Hawks' interest, but I would be very surprised if he is playing for the Hawks next season.

Mitchell and Murray would be great fits for the Hawks roster, but again, the cost to acquire them would deplete the Hawks of any assets they have and leave them with not much to work with.

There has already been a wide array of reporting suggesting the Hawks are not going to pursue Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Durant is a wild card. He might be the least expensive of the group due to his age and he would give the Hawks the halfcourt scoring threat they need, but there has been no indication the Rockets are going to move him.

The dream target for all Atlanta Hawks fans is Minnesota Timberwolves guard (and Georgia native) Anthony Edwards, but barring a shocking trade request from Edwards, that idea should not be given much thought.

Which is most likely?

I think the most likely option is the second one.

I think Atlanta is going to look for upgrades at the right cost and not overpay to bring in a star and bide their time when it comes to that. Use their draft picks and scour the trade market to see what is out there and if there are no favorable deals out there, just run it back and add at the margins.

Atlanta has plenty of options this offseason and are in a great position to build off of last season's success. Let's see what decisions are made to move this team forward.