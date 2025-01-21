All Knicks

Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Nets

The New York Knicks are playing against their in-city rival Brooklyn Nets tonight.

Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) collides with Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are looking for their second win in as many nights as they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

With a battle of the boroughs commencing tonight, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI writer Kyler Fox to learn more about the opponent's current state of affairs.

Why have the Nets begun to crumble after a decent start?

Trading away veterans (Schroder, Finney-Smith) whose impact extend beyond the stat sheet has definitely influenced the drop-off in performance from early in the season. Those moves, on top of countless injuries, have really made things difficult for Jordi in year one.

What’s one thing people should know about the Nets that can’t be found in a box score?

The Nets are gonna fight. It’s very rare that they just get blown out from the jump. Even in Brooklyn’s 59-point loss to the LA Clippers, it held a narrow lead midway into the second quarter. While the record doesn’t necessarily indicate it, this group of guys are extremely gritty.

Who is the Nets' X Factor?

The Nets’ X-factor lately has been Tosan Evbuomwan. He’s been fantastic in critical moments since being brought in on New Year’s Day. When D’Angelo Russell starts, Evbuomwan has likely been Brooklyn’s best depth piece in 2025.

If the Nets were to somehow beat the Knicks, what would be the reason why?

If the Nets were to somehow knock off the Knicks, it would be all due to their grit. Jordi can really get these guys ready to play. He’s proven to be able to do more with less all year. In that scenario, Brooklyn would simply have wanted it more than New York.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I think the Nets come out competitive, Cam Johnson gets back to his effortless scoring and Brooklyn trails by 8-12 at halftime. From that point things may take a turn, but these guys don’t quit. Wouldn’t be surprised if that scoreboard is even closer than many would believe.

