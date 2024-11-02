Knicks Finding Success With Pick-and-Rolls
The New York Knicks knew that trading for Karl-Anthony Towns would spark a connection between him and Jalen Brunson, and the first few games have certainly proven that.
Brunson and Towns are working towards becoming one of the best point guard and big man duos in the NBA this season, especially when they run pick-and-rolls.
"According to Second Spectrum tracking, the Knicks have scored 1.69 points per direct possession when Karl-Anthony Towns has set a ball screen for Jalen Brunson," NBA.com contributor John Schuhmann writes. "That’s the best mark among 47 combinations with at least 25 direct possessions out of the ball screen. It’s a small sample size (just 33 possessions), but when a Brunson/Towns pick-and-roll has led directly to a shot, turnover or trip to the line, the Knicks have been ridiculously efficient."
The Knicks were extremely effective last season with Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in pick-and-rolls, mainly because the former would drive to the basket. However, with Towns' shooting coming into play, the Knicks' pick and roll could be even more dangerous as you add the pop that the center can provide.
Towns is one of the league's best three-point shooting big men, so adding him next to a driving Brunson forces opposing defenses to pick their poison. This will force defenses to put more attention on Brunson and Towns, but that will likely open up someone like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges or Miles McBride on the perimeter to shoot an efficient and open three-point shot as well.
The more the Knicks can experiment and play along with Brunson and Towns in the pick and roll, the better they will become. That should put the league on notice to how lethal the two of them can be together.
