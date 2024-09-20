Projecting Mavericks' Power Forward Rotation
The Mavericks have their backcourt and perimeter rotations figured out before the 2024-25 season starts, with a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson holding down spots one through three. The center position is a two-man race between Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, and it's most likely that P.J. Washington will be the starter at the power forward spot.
The backups for many of these positions seem clear as well. The second unit will feature Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum as point guards, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy at shooting guard, Naji Marshall at wing, and whichever center doesn't start for the Mavericks will hold down the second-string five spot.
The real question about rotation is the backup power forward position, where there are a few different options. The two players who will be competing for minutes here will be Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, both of whom are older players who have not played a ton due to different circumstances over the last couple of seasons.
Kleber played in 43 games for the Mavericks last year, missing nearly half the season due to various ailments. Morris played in just 26 games last year for Dallas, scoring in double digits just one time against Portland on December 16. This means the cupboard is bare for the Mavericks when Washington sits.
Could Olivier-Maxence Prosper see the floor at the four spot? It's possible given his combo-forward capabilities, but his lack of experience and struggles with efficiency may make this transition difficult, as he leans more towards being a wing than being a power forward.
Still, Dallas might not have a lot of options outside of Kleber, Morris, and Prosper, which could prompt some sort of trade midseason for another big with some semblance of perimeter skill. Marshall could see some minutes at power forward, depending on the opponent. If Lively II or Gafford were not such pure centers that are unable to play together due to floor-spacing concerns, the problem would be solved – but in the modern NBA, nearly every power forward has to have the ability to spot up or face up.
Given that circumstance, the Mavericks may have to get creative with their rotations.
