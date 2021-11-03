Drake Asks WNBA For a Toronto Expansion Team

Is there room for another basketball team in the city of Toronto? Drake certainly thinks so.

The Toronto rap icon took to Instagram early Wednesday morning to publicly ask the WNBA to expand to Toronto.

Drake asks the WNBA for a team in Toronto

"@WNBA I need a Toronto team," he wrote on his story.

WNBA viewership hit record numbers last season. Viewership was up 325% during the league's opening weekend from 2020 and, according to a 2020 Nielsen Sports study, interest in the WNBA increased by 31.0 percent year over year amongst Canadian sports fans and 50.0 percent amongst the general population.

The league, which currently has 12 teams, has talked about expansion at some point in the not-too-distant future. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is reportedly looking at expanding the league in the next five years and told reporters the league is looking over data now.

"We're doing all that data mining now," she said. "I suspect by next summer or this time next year, in our 26th season, we'll be talking about the number of teams and a list of where."

The league currently has teams in Atlanta, Chicago, Indiana, New York, Washington, Seattle, Phoenix, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Connecticut. Toronto is the largest city in the United States or Canada without a team.

