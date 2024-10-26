Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal Final Status of Grayson Allen, Bradley Beal vs Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are down a player unexpectedly tonight.

Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) high fives coaches as he comes out of the game during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will not have the services of Grayson Allen tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"Grayson Allen is out for personal reasons tonight’s Suns-Lakers game. Allen and his wife, Morgan, announced over the summer they are expecting their first child," he put on Twitter.

Allen was initially listed as probable with an Achilles injury.

He did play in Phoenix's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Clippers this week, notching eight points in 21 minutes.

Allen, one of the league's best three-point shooters last year, was relegated to a sixth man role this season after starting most games for the Suns in 2023-24 to make room for new point guard Tyus Jones.

Jones' presence has helped, though Phoenix's 22 total turnovers (none of which came via Jones or backup point guard Monte Morris) still nearly saw the Suns lose on Wednesday.

Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn could see an increase in minutes with Allen missing tonight's action.

Bradley Beal (also initially marked probable with a shoulder injury) will play, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Beal scored 24 points in the win vs Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked very much like the scorer everyone in Phoenix hopes he can be alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Josh Okogie (hamstring) still remains out.

Opening tip is at 7:00 PM Arizona time.

