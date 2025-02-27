Inside The Wizards

Rockets Top Pick Linked to Wizards

The Washington Wizards could pick up a prospect they eyed in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) reacts after a play during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) reacts after a play during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards were mulling between Alex Sarr and Reed Sheppard for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While the Wizards selected Sarr, a decision they should be happy with, the team could look at pairing the two top prospects from last year's draft.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggested that the Wizards should trade for Sheppard this offseason.

"While the Wizards are more than a half-decade removed from their last winning record, their rebuilding project is relatively new. Their lack of blue-chip prospects reflects as much," Buckley writes.

"The Wizards should also be eyeballing young players from win-now attempts who might be getting antsy about their development. Sheppard could be a steal for someone if Houston is ready to accelerate."

Sheppard, 20, was considered a top prospect coming out of Kentucky. However, he has been buried on the depth chart for the Rockets since joining the team this season. Houston has been in position to compete for a playoff spot, so veterans have taken his spot in the rotation.

Sheppard isn't a bad prospect, but he appeared to join the Rockets one year too late. The team has Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore from the 2021-23 drafts all in the rotation. Add in Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Aaron Holiday and Steven Adams as veteran pieces and there's no room for Sheppard to get any action.

This isn't to say that the Rockets won't use Sheppard in the long run, but he could maybe benefit joining a team that would give him minutes to develop now, and the Wizards would certainly do that.

The Wizards would love to have Sheppard's shooting in the backcourt alongside Jordan Poole and Bub Carrington, giving the team better spacing and a strong offensive threat.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News