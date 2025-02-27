Rockets Top Pick Linked to Wizards
The Washington Wizards were mulling between Alex Sarr and Reed Sheppard for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
While the Wizards selected Sarr, a decision they should be happy with, the team could look at pairing the two top prospects from last year's draft.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggested that the Wizards should trade for Sheppard this offseason.
"While the Wizards are more than a half-decade removed from their last winning record, their rebuilding project is relatively new. Their lack of blue-chip prospects reflects as much," Buckley writes.
"The Wizards should also be eyeballing young players from win-now attempts who might be getting antsy about their development. Sheppard could be a steal for someone if Houston is ready to accelerate."
Sheppard, 20, was considered a top prospect coming out of Kentucky. However, he has been buried on the depth chart for the Rockets since joining the team this season. Houston has been in position to compete for a playoff spot, so veterans have taken his spot in the rotation.
Sheppard isn't a bad prospect, but he appeared to join the Rockets one year too late. The team has Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore from the 2021-23 drafts all in the rotation. Add in Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Aaron Holiday and Steven Adams as veteran pieces and there's no room for Sheppard to get any action.
This isn't to say that the Rockets won't use Sheppard in the long run, but he could maybe benefit joining a team that would give him minutes to develop now, and the Wizards would certainly do that.
The Wizards would love to have Sheppard's shooting in the backcourt alongside Jordan Poole and Bub Carrington, giving the team better spacing and a strong offensive threat.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!