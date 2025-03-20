Inside The Wizards

Three Wizards that Shined in Loss to Jazz

While the Washington Wizards lost to the Utah Jazz, there were small victories to be celebrated.

Brandon Scott

Mar 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Washington Wizards lost to the Utah Jazz, in a way won, as they gained an edge in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Wizards also won In the realm of development and depth. When you hear "young core", you picture Bilal Couilbaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, or Kyshawn George. You should also think of Tristan Vukcevic, Colby Jones and AJ Johnson

Tristan Vukcevic

Tristan Vukcevic has done a lot with a little. He has been very productive, has shown glimpses as a rim protector, and has three-level scoring potential. All he needs is playing time, and that is exactly what he got last night. Starting at power forward, he dropped 17 points on an efficient 8-11 shooting from the field.

Defensively, he provided two blocks. He is slated to be the future, and seemingly present, option at backup center. Last night proved that, when given minutes, Vukcevic can produce and fit the model of the modern-day center, 3&D and versatile. The fact that he can play power forward is a cherry on top.

AJ Johnson

Khris Middleton was the headliner in the Kyle Kuzma trade but AJ Johnson was the prize. Nothing against Khris Middleton, he can ball but young prospects are the meat and potatoes in rebuilds and AJ Johnson has a bright future in DC. He's fast, has slick handles, and can drive and shoot defenses to sleep like a Mike Tyson uppercut. He's also very raw and will need time to develop but when he does, watch out NBA. He should also gain some muscle and strength in the offseason but his potential place on this team long-term is intriguing due to his versatility and explosiveness.

Colby Jones

Not a lot of people outside of Xavier and Sacramento Kings fans knew who Colby Jones was but I recommend you get to know him because he is not only good, he's going to be the next two-way to NBA standard contract success story, just like Justin Champagnie, Jared Butler, and Jordan Goodwin. He's a 3&D prospect who is a three-level scorer and a hard-nosed defender. He's going to be one of the most slept-on prospects in his draft and a true diamond in the rough.

All three players show how much young depth the Wizards have. For decades, the Wizards couldn't get enough young talent. Oh, how things have changed, and again it shows, there are adults in the front office and they're doing a great job but the real work is just starting.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Brandon Scott
BRANDON SCOTT

Brandon is a credentialed media member for the Washington Wizards, with work as the host of the Locked On Wizards Podcast and with Bleacher Report. Raised in Virginia, right outside of Washington, D.C. He served 7 years in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman and served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.

Home/Washington Wizards News