Three Wizards that Shined in Loss to Jazz
While the Washington Wizards lost to the Utah Jazz, in a way won, as they gained an edge in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The Wizards also won In the realm of development and depth. When you hear "young core", you picture Bilal Couilbaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, or Kyshawn George. You should also think of Tristan Vukcevic, Colby Jones and AJ Johnson
Tristan Vukcevic
Tristan Vukcevic has done a lot with a little. He has been very productive, has shown glimpses as a rim protector, and has three-level scoring potential. All he needs is playing time, and that is exactly what he got last night. Starting at power forward, he dropped 17 points on an efficient 8-11 shooting from the field.
Defensively, he provided two blocks. He is slated to be the future, and seemingly present, option at backup center. Last night proved that, when given minutes, Vukcevic can produce and fit the model of the modern-day center, 3&D and versatile. The fact that he can play power forward is a cherry on top.
AJ Johnson
Khris Middleton was the headliner in the Kyle Kuzma trade but AJ Johnson was the prize. Nothing against Khris Middleton, he can ball but young prospects are the meat and potatoes in rebuilds and AJ Johnson has a bright future in DC. He's fast, has slick handles, and can drive and shoot defenses to sleep like a Mike Tyson uppercut. He's also very raw and will need time to develop but when he does, watch out NBA. He should also gain some muscle and strength in the offseason but his potential place on this team long-term is intriguing due to his versatility and explosiveness.
Colby Jones
Not a lot of people outside of Xavier and Sacramento Kings fans knew who Colby Jones was but I recommend you get to know him because he is not only good, he's going to be the next two-way to NBA standard contract success story, just like Justin Champagnie, Jared Butler, and Jordan Goodwin. He's a 3&D prospect who is a three-level scorer and a hard-nosed defender. He's going to be one of the most slept-on prospects in his draft and a true diamond in the rough.
All three players show how much young depth the Wizards have. For decades, the Wizards couldn't get enough young talent. Oh, how things have changed, and again it shows, there are adults in the front office and they're doing a great job but the real work is just starting.
