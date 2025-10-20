How Wizards Can Keep Fan Engagement High
One of the biggest struggles that NBA organizations face in the depths of a rebuild is keeping fan morale high. Obviously, fans want to see their team win more than anything, so its inherently difficult for front offices to draw fans in when their team isn't. The Washington Wizards may be a few years away from being serious playoff contenders, but there are still some steps that general manager Will Dawkins and head coach Brain Keefe can take to keep fans coming.
Social Media Presence
Its impossible to keep every fan happy, especially when the team is winning. However, most sensible fans are able to see through the losses and still tune into games to see their favorite players progress. Washington will be forced to lean heavily on to their young players this season, making it easy for fans to latch onto and root for their progression. In order for the Wizards to maximize profits, they will be forced to lean into promoting their young players. The Wizards front office will have to rely on their social media teams — building solid storylines for the players and hope for future team success as players progress. Obviously a lot of that hope lies in the hands of the players producing to a level that fans can get behind. But it is still important to lean into the social media aspect of promotion.
Developing Young Talent
Piggybacking off of the previous point, a lot of building that hype lies in the hand of coach Keefe. It's very difficult for coaches to come to realization that they don't have the talent necessary to win a lot of games. As a result, many coaches get caught up in trying to squeeze out as many wins as possible, even though it sacrifices the development of their young talent. There have been countless examples of coaches in the past refusing to play their young talent because they are scared to loose games. In order for the Wizards to fully buy into the development of their young players, they have to give them immense opportunity, even if it means losing a few more games.
Buying Into Coaching
The most important thing that the Wizards have to do this season is buy into coach Keefe's system and play their tails off every night. The last thing that fans will want to see in the mist of a losing season is a team that doesn't compete night in and night out. If the Wizards truly want to invest fully into their young talent, then those players have to be fully bought into the vision that coach Keefe has. CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton should only help in guiding younger players, teaching them how to carry themselves on and off the court.
Its no secret that fan expectations are very low for this upcoming season. Hardly anyone expects Washington to be anywhere near the playoff picture. To add insult to injury, the Wizards have jacked up ticket prices and removed their games off Hulu TV, making extremely difficult for fans to watch games. In order for the Wizards front office to keep fans coming, they have to take measures to promote the talent they have. It may not be easy, but its necessary measures that the team will have to take.
