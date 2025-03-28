Wizards Moving on from Kyle Kuzma Was for the Best
The Washington Wizards found themselves at a crossroads when it came to Kyle Kuzma. Now that they have traded him, it appears the Wizards may have done themselves a favor.
It was a long time coming, too. Kuzma simply didn't fit into the plans for the future of the team. As an aging player in the NBA, it seems as if he may have reached his peak in the league.
While he was with the Wizards, Kuzma took advantage of his opportunity as he was the best player on the team. With that being the case, he may have been overvalued and was maybe even a bit overrated. He was able to take a high volume of shots and have the ball in his hands a lot, so that may explain why he had so much success with the Wizards.
Since the Wizards acquired AJ Johnson in the Kuzma deal, the rookie has arguably outplayed him. Since March 15, Johnson is averaging more assists and steals with a higher field goal percentage than Kuzma with fewer minutes. That raises a very critical question: Is Johnson better than Kuzma?
The rest of the team is blossoming as well since Kuzma has been dealt, evidenced by the fact that Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington have all increased their points per game, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage.
There is no doubt the Wizards are a better team after moving on from Kuzma. Coulibaly looks like a future NBA All-Star as he plays at a high level on both ends of the floor. George has shown himself to be one of the best defenders on the team, and he's certainly better than Kuzma in that regard. Coulibaly looks promising as he's someone you can trust with the ball in his hands.
