Wizards Projected to Land Top 2026 Prospect

The Washington Wizards are expected to rebuilding for several years.

Darryn Peterson has committed to Kansas.
Darryn Peterson has committed to Kansas. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are projected to have one of the top picks for the 2025 NBA Draft, but their rebuild will likely continue into 2026.

This means that they should also be in the running to be one of the top teams selecting in the 2026 NBA Draft, which is expected to have some top-tier talent for the first few picks.

ESPN analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected who the top 10 picks in the draft class would be and sent future Kansas forward Darryn Peterson to Washington with the No. 1 overall selection.

"Peterson has emerged as the best player in high school basketball this season, bringing an enviable combination of size, length and shot-creation prowess," Givony writes.

"He also possesses elite passing, shot-making versatility, defensive playmaking instincts, and all-around scoring talent. Headed to play for a Basketball Hall of Fame coach in Bill Self, Peterson will be the centerpiece of a Kansas roster that could use a player in his mold now, giving him every opportunity to solidify his standing as the No. 1 prospect in next year's draft."

Peterson was named as one of the top prospects alongside BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Duke forward Cameron Boozer, small forward Nate Ament, Arizona State big man Jayden Quaintance, NBL prodigy Karim Lopez, Houston center Chris Cenac Jr., North Carolina commit Caleb Wilson, Australian guard Dash Daniels and Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr.

There will be a lot of moving and shuffling between now and next summer, but the Wizards will almost certainly be picking one of those top players unless someone else rises into the top of the crop or if Washington has a year that absolutely smashes expectations next season.

For now, the Wizards will keep developing those in the building and let the chips fall where they may.

