Wizards Release Preseason Schedule
The Washington Wizards' first games that'll incorporate their full NBA roster have been released to the public.
The team's preseason will see the Wizards match up against three eastern opponents, where they'll attempt to take on the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons in preparation for the regular season.
Only one of those matchups, their preseason opener against the Raptors, will be hosted by Washington. If there were to be a potentially-winnable game for the Wizards to circle on their calendar, it would be against the only team of the three that did not qualify for the postseason, let alone as a top-six seed.
This will be the first action that the Wizards will see since NBA Summer League, which brought out each of the rising rookies and sophomores on their roster along with anyone trying to scrape their way onto the opening night roster.
Most teams haven't gotten to see nearly as much of their team in full, but the Wizards got close in watching sophomore studs like Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George show how they've attempted to elevate their styles, while freshly-drafted prospects like Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins showed how they play on stealing minutes on the development-oriented roster.
Time will determine who will surround the rest of the Wizards' vast young core, with only a few veterans remaining on the roster. It's yet to be finalized, with their recent choice to waive Jaylen Martin opening up a final two-way slot, but all odds point to Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum as the sole veterans in next season's Wizards locker room.
The regular season will be slated to start just a few days after the preseason wraps up, and the Wizards are projected to have another season with a disproportionate amount of losses compared to their wins. Eyes remain on the future, where the front office hopes to use these preseason and regular season reps to develop their prospects into NBA mainstays while helping the probability of their drafting a franchise player to one day lead the squad.
The Wizards' releasing the schedule over two months before the preseason is scheduled to tip off is their throwing the fan base a bone, with the NBA specifically releasing only specific information about the upcoming fall's lineup of games. They'll mean little in the grand scheme of the team, but it's the next milestone Washington has to look toward.
