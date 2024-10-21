Wizards Rookie Predicted to Have Big Year
The Washington Wizards picked Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in hopes that he would emerge as one of the best players from his 2024 NBA Draft class.
There is potential that he could be the best player down the line, but there's also a chance that it won't come overnight, especially with a Wizards team that is trying to figure out its own identity on the fly.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that Sarr will end up on the All-Rookie Second Team despite being the No. 2 overall pick.
"Sarr was one of the top selections of the 2024 draft, but the class has fewer ready-to-dominate players than a typical year," Pincus writes. "He will get the minutes and opportunity in Washington. His team won't win many games, but he'll earn second All-Rookie second-team honors for what he brings defensively, along with improved outside shooting."
Sarr was listed on the Second Team next to Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets), Tidjane Salaun (Charlotte Hornets), Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers) and Rob Dillingham (Minnesota Timberwolves).
Those listed on the First Team were No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers), Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies) and Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs). Risacher was also predicted to be the league's Rookie of the Year.
In order for Sarr to surprise and outplay his projection, the Wizards rookie will have to figure out the game quickly. It could be difficult playing with a number of young players also battling for playing time, but there are a few veterans who could help him out like Anthony Gill, Jonas Valanciunas and Richaun Holmes. If he can lean on his veterans and adjust quickly, Sarr may prove Pincus wrong and end up on the All-Rookie First Team, potentially as the Rookie of the Year.
