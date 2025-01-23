Robert Saleh Returning to the 49ers is Back on Track
What a lucky break for the San Francisco 49ers.
As of Wednesday, it looked as if Robert Saleh was bound to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, things have turned again. Saleh doesn't appear to be the favorite any longer.
The Jaguars reached out to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen again. Coen had removed himself as a candidate when Trent Baalke was still the General Manager of the Jaguars. But Baalke was fired from his position on Wednesday.
With Trent Baalke removed from the franchise, the Jaguars are working towards a deal with Coen to be their next head coach. So, it looks like Coen didn't want to be the head coach with Baalke in place. It was a wise move from Coen who looks bound to be a highly paid head coach.
This means Saleh returning to the 49ers is back on track. As I stated in a previous article, the news with Saleh is like a teeter-totter. One day everything is looking up, another day it is all looking down. The latest news today makes it extremely likely for Saleh to be back.
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch better feel fortunate it worked out. The Jaguars could've been stubborn and retained Baalke. It probably would've been fine with Saleh since he is close with owner Shad Khan.
Now that Baalke is gone, Coen is back in talks with the Jaguars. It is a smart move by the Jaguars. One that the 49ers will thank them heavily for if it means Saleh will return to be the defensive coordinator. Everything looks to be in the 49ers' favor now.
Then again, every day there has been something new to change the direction of where this is all headed. But at this point, it's tough to deny the 49ers will have their patience rewarded.
