The Chicago Bears are currently second in the loaded NFC North with a 6-2 record. Even after pulling off a blockbuster trade for defensive game-wrecker Jeffery Simmons last week, some believe they might not be done navigating the trade market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Bears already boast one of the league's most talented rosters. However, they might still look to package a few late-round draft picks if they want to add another piece for a potential Super Bowl run.

There are really only two positions they might target ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. One has been a major weakness this season, while the other is an area where they've been rumored to be looking.

Which players stand out as the most logical candidates for both spots?

Cornerback

1. Alontae Taylor

Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor is probably at the top of Chicago's wish list. He played under Dennis Allen for three years in New Orleans and has experience playing both in the slot and on the perimeter.

Taylor has struggled to catch on in Tennessee after signing a three-year, $60 million deal this offseason. The only question is whether they'd be willing to move him for a late-round pick. If they are, then the Bears would make a lot of sense, as he already has a firm grasp of Dennis Allen's scheme.

2. Nahshon Wright

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of familiarity, the Bears might also be interested in bringing back Nahshon Wright if they think he could provide a boost to their struggling cornerback room. The 28-year-old is still waiting to play his first defensive snap with the Jets after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason.

Chicago would provide Wright with his best chance to contribute. The only question is whether they'd be willing to look past his coverage warts to inject some playmaking ability into the secondary. It'd cost next to nothing (a late-round pick swap would probably suffice) to get him back into the building.

3. Riq Woolen

Riq Woolen has the highest ceiling among all cornerbacks that the Bears could (realistically) target on the trade market. In the right scheme, he's a solid man coverage cornerback who has a solid track record making plays. That's the player the Eagles thought they were getting when they signed him to a one-year, $12 million deal this offseason.

With that said, he also has a very real floor, and it's been on display lately. He had a strong start to the season for Philadelphia, but like virtually every other position on their roster, has struggled to hold up in recent weeks. The Eagles would be willing to deal, as they're in the midst of a lost season. He'd be slightly more expensive than Wright, though.

4. Mike Sainristil

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) gestures on the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Sainistril burst onto the scene with a rock-solid rookie campaign for Washington in 2024. He also showed some promise last year, picking off four passes. Unfortunately, he hasn't shown nearly as much success this season and is allowing a 140.1 passer rating when targeted.

Sainristil has effectively been benched this season, playing only 39% of the Commanders' defensive snaps after playing 90% over his first two seasons. He's due for a change of scenery, and the Bears might be able to provide it if Washington is willing to sell low (are you noticing a theme?). He's another player with inside/outside versatility. A low-cost dart throw.

Edge Rusher

1. Khalil Mack

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reunion with Khalil Mack felt a lot more likely before they traded for Simmons. If Monday night's game against Seattle is any indication, they don't really need to add an edge rusher. However, NFL teams can't have enough quality defensive linemen, and meeting with Jordan Elliott reinforces that notion.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh being in denial about the state of the 0-7 Chargers might throw a wrench into their plans, though. He has maintained that Los Angeles isn't selling, and seems dead set on holding Mack hostage. Maybe if they lose their eighth straight contest on Sunday, he'll change his mind and do Mack a solid by shipping him off to a contender.

2. Jermaine Johnson II

Again, this doesn't feel necessary. However, the Bears were rumored to be interested in Jermaine Johnson II ahead of last year's trade deadline, and they've reportedly still been in the edge market after landing Simmons. Johnson is equally effective against the run as he is at pinning his ears back on passing downs.

The Titans are obviously in sell mode after starting the season 1-7. He'll be a free agent in the offseason and might not want any part of a rebuild. Offering a fifth-round pick for a player Tennessee will lose anyway would be shrewd if they think he can provide a substantial impact for a Super Bowl push.